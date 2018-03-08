autoevolution
New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Shows Wide Fenders, Bulging Grille in Spy Video

8 Mar 2018, 20:59 UTC ·
by
The regular 2019 GLE-Class looks a little dull, just like the underdesigned CLS-Class. However, you can't say the same about the GLE 63, where Mercedes is dumping all its AMG goodies.
This prototype was spotted undergoing testing in Stuttgart. And it has a lot more character. The fenders are noticeably wider, which combined with a lower stance and big wheels set the 63 apart from its off-roading cousins.

The GLE 63 puts forth a new type of grille design. Where its predecessor just had two horizontal bars hugging the big badge, the 2020 model will feature the Panamerica look, which is already seen on the AMG GT or the S63.

Behind that sits AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. At this moment, we can't say for sure what its output will be, but E63's 571/612 HP versions seem like safe bets. All-wheel-drive will be standard, of course.

The smaller engine means Russian tuners will have a harder job racing Lamborghinis at the Moscow Mile. But Brabus has consistently proven it can get 800 HP from this V8 mill. And let's not forget that the GLE will be lighter than its predecessor by at least 50 kg (110 lbs). Hopefully, smart suspension or all-wheel steering will also improve the way it handles.

The interior styling will closely mirror that of the CLS, borrowing the twin-screen MBUX, cascading dashboard, aviation-inspired air vents, interior lighting and more.

That's not all, as Mercedes will most likely replace the GLE 43 with a GLE 53, which we believe was spotted yesterday. The cheaper and less powerful AMG will pack an inline-6 twin-turbo with around 435 HP. You will tell it apart from its less aggressive body kit.

Let's not forget what Daimler's luxury carmaker can do regarding trim. You'll see the GLE 63 decked in all sorts of optional goodies, such as Designo paint, carbon trim, and multiple leather combinations.

