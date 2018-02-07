2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied With Strange Alloy Wheels

Is Mercedes making a full-size SUV or a Roman war chariot? We ask that because the latest test prototype spotter around Stuttgart sports pointy rims that look like they've been designed to cut off the pedestrians' legs.

It looks like Mercedes-Benz wants to change the way we see alloy design on premium cars. Most vehicles have flat or slightly concave faces. But the spokes on the GLS stick out with sharp edges near the hub. Do we like it? Well, it's going to take some getting used to, but most of the body design is still hidden, so it might just be a good idea.



Why do they look familiar? Probably because those holes in the spokes remind you of the GLS's current grille design. Who knows, maybe this style will catch on.



Fierce competition is starting to form around the big SUV market due to the demands of American buyers. There's the Range Rover, the new Lincoln Navigator and obviously the Spartanburg newcomer,



Codenamed X167, the second-generation of the



Looking at the profile of the prototype, we notice that the side sills are missing, while the character lines are less pronounced. The GLS seems more upright, resembling a Range Rover.



The engine lineup is still a mystery, especially as Mercedes is looking to decrease its reliance on the V8. However, there should be one non- AMG 4.0-liter, fitted to the GLS 560. Rumor has it that a Maybach version of this massive SUV is under development, and the S-Class has already shown you can provide that with a 6-cylinder powertrain as well.



