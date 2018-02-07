autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Spied With Strange Alloy Wheels

7 Feb 2018, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Is Mercedes making a full-size SUV or a Roman war chariot? We ask that because the latest test prototype spotter around Stuttgart sports pointy rims that look like they've been designed to cut off the pedestrians' legs.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes GLS-Class Spied With Strange Alloy Wheels2019 Mercedes GLS-Class Spied With Strange Alloy Wheels
Technology moves at a fast pace, but the place for innovation is really small if you think about it. Sure, Range Rovers have pop-out door handles, but it's not like the door are transparent, as seen on some concepts.

It looks like Mercedes-Benz wants to change the way we see alloy design on premium cars. Most vehicles have flat or slightly concave faces. But the spokes on the GLS stick out with sharp edges near the hub. Do we like it? Well, it's going to take some getting used to, but most of the body design is still hidden, so it might just be a good idea.

Why do they look familiar? Probably because those holes in the spokes remind you of the GLS's current grille design. Who knows, maybe this style will catch on.

Fierce competition is starting to form around the big SUV market due to the demands of American buyers. There's the Range Rover, the new Lincoln Navigator and obviously the Spartanburg newcomer, BMW's X7.

Codenamed X167, the second-generation of the GLS is being developed in parallel with the GLE. We expect them to share many styling features, such as the size of the grille and the placement of the headlights.

Looking at the profile of the prototype, we notice that the side sills are missing, while the character lines are less pronounced. The GLS seems more upright, resembling a Range Rover.

The engine lineup is still a mystery, especially as Mercedes is looking to decrease its reliance on the V8. However, there should be one non-AMG 4.0-liter, fitted to the GLS 560. Rumor has it that a Maybach version of this massive SUV is under development, and the S-Class has already shown you can provide that with a 6-cylinder powertrain as well.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS-Class X167 G-Class spyshots spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  