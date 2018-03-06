Range Rover SV Coupe Proves Less Is More in Geneva

When we say that the Range Rover S Coupe proves that less is more, we don't mean it a philosophical way. No, this SUV has two fewer doors, yet costs £240,000 or about twice what you normally play.

16 photos SUV with two doors? Well, we could ask the same question about a Ferrari or a million-dollar watch. There is no point, other than to have something different.



The Range Rover was never designed to be a coupe. But strangely, after lengthening the front doors a bit, it looks even better. From certain angles, this looks a lot like a



A tuner might turn a regular Range Rover into a 2-door over a couple of months. But the British company spent about three years on the project. Looking at it in detail over at the Geneva Motor Show, we can easily see why.



For one thing, even though they are only going to fabricate 999 of these, Land Rover had to figure out new stamping processes for a lot of sheet metal. The rear fenders look enormous, bigger than anything we've seen in years. The doors are about 1.4 meters long. Only on something like this will, 23-inch wheels look subtle.



The SV Coupe also has frameless doors and is about 100mm lower than the normal Range Rover. Would we pay £240,000 for one of these? Oh yes, in a heartbeat. But that's before you add anything extra.



If you think that the SV Coupe is just trying to copy SUV-coupes, then you know nothing about the company. The original Range Rover was a 2-door as well.



