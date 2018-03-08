Range Rover SV Coupe Gets Sloping Roofline in Shocking Rendering

autoevolution
Leave it to the Internet to play with every important new car that surfaces - the latest example of this render-infused trend sees the Range Rover SV Coupe that landed at the Geneva Motor Sport receiving a sloping roofline.
The pixel play we have here sees the SV Coupe gaining the kind of upper section we find on the BMW X6 or the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. And while that approach may work just fine for the German SUVs (for instance, the three-pointed star is almost ready to introduce the second-gen GLE, which should also receive a Coupe version), we can't say the same about the RR.

In fact, we could hardly think of an aficionado who would appreciate the styling approach seen here. And if we factor in the rear headroom drawbacks brought by such a transformation, there's simply no reason to bring such a proposal to life.

Fortunately, the reason for which this rendering was born is not related to delivering a road-worthy version of it, but rather to draw attention to the pixel label behind the work, so there's probably no reason to fret.

Fortunately, aftermarket developers have steered clear of butchering the Range Rover - yes, tuners have come up with convertible incarnations of the RR, but we have no issues with these.

Returning to the Range Rover SV Coupe, we're looking at a machine that costs about twice as much as the standard model. Then again, if we check out the sleek lines of the SUV-Coupe, the transformation makes all the sense in the world, with the result being quite a looker. Note that the SV also packs frameless doors and sits about 100mm lower than the standard car.

Then there's the exclusivity factor of the newcomer, with the British automotive producer only set to introduce 999 units of the thing.

Returning to the Geneva incarnation of the SV Coupe, we've added live photos of the imposing vehicle to the gallery above.

 

