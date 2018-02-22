autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Prototype Reveals Front End Design after Losing Some Camo

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has quite a burden on its shoulders. Unlike the current model, which builds on its predecessor's platform, the newcomer is an all-new proposal and if we factor in the ever-increasing demands of SUV customers, it's not difficult to understand the pressure.
With the launch of the second-generation GLE approaching quickly, a prototype has been spied with less camo than before. The test car, which was spotted in Stuttgart, allows us to check out the front fascia, along with previously-revealed elements like the headlights.

Note that the modern design features of the crossover are mixed with a few rugged styling cues inspired from the 2019 G-Class, such as the bold wheel arches.

Three-pointed star engineers are also out there testing the Affalterbach incarnations of the second-generation GLE.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (S) has been spied on multiple occasions and, despite the heavy camo on the prototypes, the various clues allowed us to build 600 hp super-SUV expectations.

The rumor mill even talks about a hybrid powertrain for the S model, as is the case with the yet unreleased Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

And while that is just forum chat for now, we don't have too many doubts when it comes to the gas-electric aura of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GL53.

After all, the hybrid SUV has to do is to borrow the powertrain of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, which came to the world last month, at the Detroit Auto Show.

We're looking at a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six producing 435 hp and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, as well as at an EQ Boost starter-alternator that can generate a temporary boost of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of twist. Until we get more info on the matter, here's a spy video showing the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 doing its testing thing.

While we're at it, we'll remind you that the all-new 2019 BMW X5 is almost ready to make its debut, with both the standard and the X5 M version having been spied in production trim.

