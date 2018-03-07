2019 Lexus UX 250h Shows Off Its Spindle Grille In Geneva

At 4,495 millimeters long, the UX
is shorter than the Corolla but longer than a compact-sized crossover such as the Nissan Qashqai. Be that as it may, the smaller brother of the NX has a lot to like, lots more than the Prius-based CT it succeeds.
17 photos
In the flesh, the UX looks right from the first glance. Toning down the UX Concept
was right, with the newcomer targeting mid-30s men and women. The choice Lexus made in terms of design is no coincidence, for millennials dictate what’s hot in the automotive world right now.
For a brand known to attract more elderly people, the CT-replacing crossover is a breath of fresh air. And an imminent commercial hit. Underpinned by a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture called GA-C, the UX is related to everything from the subcompact-sized C-HR
to the mid-size Prius and next-generation Avensis.
The design of the cockpit and quality of materials live up to the newfangled exterior styling, with the C-HR feeling cheap by comparison. Two powertrains will be available in the first instance, starting with the UX 200.
As the name implies, the range-starter comes with 2.0-liter of four-cylinder goodness paired with a Direct Shift continuously variable transmission. The high thermal efficiency – of around 40 percent
– makes the 2.0-liter engine the best in its class.
What Lexus brought to Geneva, on the other hand, is the UX 250h. The hybridized powertrain features the 2.0-liter engined of the UX 200, but the twist comes in the form of the E-Four system. By integrating an additional electric motor into the rear axle, this fellow here is all-wheel-drive when the situation calls for more traction.
When slippage is detected at the front, the car’s electronic brain sends 80 percent of the available torque to the rear wheels at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour (approximately 43 mph). A front-wheel-drive setup is also available for the UX 250h.
Look forward to the UX
arriving at a dealer near you in the second quarter of 2018.