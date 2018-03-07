autoevolution
BMW Stand At Geneva Brings Together M2 Edition Black Shadow With M3 CS

In addition to the concept that offers a sneak peek at the M8 Gran Coupe, BMW took to the 88th Geneva Motor Show to brag about the latest crop of full-on M cars. And in keeping with BMW M tradition, both models are powered by inline-6 mills.
In the blue corner, the M3 CS is somewhat of a swansong for the F80. In production since 2014, the high-performance version of the F30 is expected to meet its maker in a few months’ time. The reason, as per a report citing insider information, is the the stringent Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure for fuel consumption/emissions, which applies to all new vehicles sold in the European Union.

The CS, therefore, could be our last taste of the F80 before BMW introduces the next generation of the M3. In addition to the more aggressive styling, the CS also happens to be more potent than the bone-stock M3. Think 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, representing a surplus of 28 horsepower and 37 pound-feet.

One step above the Competition Package, the CS is 110 pounds lighter and boasts Active M Suspension, Active M Differential, and the M sport exhaust system. The most hardcore M3 for the road, as you would expect from such a special machine, is limited to 1,200 examples for all the world’s markets. An instant classic, if you will.

The M2 Edition Black Shadow, by comparison, isn’t limited by numbers, but by the goodies it offers over the standard F87. Painted in Sapphire Black and equipped with black matt-finished Y-spoke forged wheels, the murdered-out coupe is furthered by black chrome for the tailpipe finishers and carbon-look exterior trim.

As far as the interior and mechanical departments are concerned, there’s nothing special to speak of. A little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the N55B30 engine would’ve been welcomed, though BMW has something special in the pipeline. And that is the M2 Competition that will get a detuned S55 inline-6 from the F80 M3.
