GTR Concept Overshadows McLaren Senna In Geneva With Huge Rear Wing

7 Mar 2018
Ever since the days of the F1, McLaren has a habit of GTR-ifying its range-topping models. After the F1 and P1, the time has come for the Senna to get its GTR game on, flaunting what it’s got under the bright lights of the 88th Geneva Motor Show.
A taste of what’s to come from the track-only version of the Senna, the GTR Concept is a delight to the eyes. The unconventional design of the road-going car is bettered by the motorsport-spec supplements, most of them developed to improve downforce from 800 kilograms to 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) on full song.

Similar in dry weight to the road-legal Senna (1,198 kilograms; 2,641 pounds), the GTR happens to be that more potent. The twin-turbocharged V8 mounted in the middle, which is based on the 4.0-liter engine in the 720S, is tuned to “at least 825 PS.” McLaren is so confident of the newcomer’s capabilities, the automaker is sure that the GTR will “post the quickest McLaren circuit lap times outside Formula 1.”
Faster in a straight line and in the corners, the Senna GTR is equipped with motorsport-inspired double wishbone suspension and slick Pirelli rubber on all four corners. Care to guess how many will be made, in addition to the 500 examples of the Senna that are sold out? 75, that’s all, with pre-orders being taken as we speak.

In addition to the Senna and Senna GTR, the Woking-based also took the veils off the Carbon Theme by MSO. It’s a one-off build comprising of 67 parts, with the full set taking almost 1,000 hours to produce by the McLaren Special Operations.

Through this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful machine, McLaren would like to point out that the Senna can be customized to the owner’s taste. Commissioning a lot of MSO content won’t be cheap, not when the starting price for the Senna is $958,966 plus taxes.
