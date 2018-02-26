2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Teased With New Technologies

autoevolution
 

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show will be busy for Toyota, which took up the mammoth task to introduce an all-new model and lots of all-new technologies. First things first, let’s get down to business with the Corolla Hatchback, a.k.a. Auris.
Known in the United States as the Corolla iM, the hatchback-shaped Corolla features a complete redesign. Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture, the Auris “features a more dynamic exterior design” in the automaker’s own words.

The teaser photo is our best indicator of what has changed, with the newcomer boasting more cohesive styling than the model it replaces. Speaking of which, the Auris E180 went official back in 2012, with European sales starting in early 2013.

On the oily bits front, the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback debuts the company’s 2.0-liter full-hybrid powertrain, which integrated the Dynamic Force Engine into the Hybrid System II. The internal combustion part brags with thermal efficienies of 41 percent, and in non-hybrid form, the 2.0-liter claims 40 percent.

The Hybrid System II, according to Toyota, “applies the same size-reducing, weight-reducing, and loss-reducing technologies used in the fourth-generation Prius.” That’s no coincidence whatsoever if you think about it, more so when you consider that the Prius and Corolla Hatchback now share the same backbone.

In addition to these, the 2018 Geneva Motor Show sees Toyota introduce an all-new manual gearbox tailored to “global needs, particularly those in Europe.” Seven kilograms lighter than its predecessor, the six-speed transmission makes use of iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) controls. More to the point, it’s designed to adjust the engine’s rotations when changing gears, ensuring smooth gear shifting.

Also new is the Direct Shift-CVT, a continuously variable transmission with reduced mechanical loss, wider gear range, and improved shift tracking. Gear drive is used when starting from a complete stop, with belt drive taking over from there.

Last, but certainly not least, Toyota is proud to announce the introduction of two all-wheel-drive systems: Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD and E-Four 4WD.

The first is exclusive to gasoline-engined vehicles, and as the name implies, the torque vectoring function distributes the goodies to the left and right rear wheels according to driving conditions.

The E-Four 4WD is intended for hybrid vehicles, with the system designed to send 30 percent more torque to the electrically-driven rear axle.

