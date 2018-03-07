Lagonda Vision Concept Lands In Geneva To Wash The Sins Of The Taraf

What’s the deal with the Lagonda Vision Concept the British automaker brought to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show? For starters, it’s a proper revival of Lagonda
as a standalone brand. On the other hand, it's a preview for the automaker's new design language, with Aston Martin V8 Vantage and Valkyrie styling influences noticeable here and there.
The angular-looking concept
is an appetizer for "potentially two new Lagonda models by 2023.”
One of them is believed to be an SUV
with DBX underpinnings, which might see series production “as soon as 2021”
if all goes according to plan.
In addition to this, the Vision Concept is a different approach to luxury according to its maker, taking full advantage of electrification
and autonomous driving technology. An incredible design statement with a bold interior, the concept is shorter and lower than traditional luxury sedans, including the disgraceful Taraf.
Gifted with all-wheel-drive, the Vision Concept’s powertrain is capable of delivering from 100 to zero percent of the torque to any given wheel. Although there’s no information whatsoever available on performance, Aston Martin’s subsidiary does mention that the energy source is a set of solid-state batteries
.
With 400 “real world miles”
(643 kilometers) between charges, that would make the Vision Concept the EV
with the highest range of any car in production today. But being a one-off, this bragging right doesn’t hold water, not until Aston Martin can prove that solid-state battery tech is capable of replacing the lithium-ion type.
If the future of Lagonda is draped in cashmere, silk, Level 5 autonomy
, and world-class performance from a state-of-the-art electric powertrain, chances are the two models previewed by the Vision Concept will be much more desirable than the Taraf. And more individual than the Taraf.
As for the other Lagonda with the potential of going into production by 2023, Aston Martin brought a 40-percent scale model of a coupe concept
to Geneva.