Lexus Ux First Official Images Released

The fifth member of Lexus
’ lineup of luxury utility vehicles broke cover on Monday, with a few images and portraying the brand’s first foray into the urban crossover segment.
Simply called Ux, the model will be presented in full on the first press day of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, on March 6. Until then, we’re left with a photo image of the new crossover’s lines and at the same time guessing about what the model will be using under the hood.
Unofficially, and based on the fact Lexus trademarked a few names for the model in the U.S. back in 2016 (UX 200 and UX 250), it’s likely the crossover will be offered, at least in the first stage, with two gasoline-powered and one hybrid powertrain.
Visually, the Ux is supposed to “blend expressive bodywork with a compact size.”
The all-new platform underpinning the new Lexus “gives the UX exceptional body rigidity and a low center of gravity for exceptional handling,
” the carmaker says.
For the first time since teasers for the UX started surfacing, Lexus shows the interior of the Ux, boasting a wide screen and what looks like a fully digital instrument cluster.
The Ux crossover is based on the concept
bearing the same that was presented by Lexus at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It will be used to replace
an under-performer for the Lexus brand, the CT200h. The market it targets is that of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
"Our brief was to create a new genre of compact crossover; a vehicle that could progress the user experience and create something unique from a customer’s point of view,”
Stephan Rasmussen, one of the designers of the concept said at the time.
As said, full details about the UX will be presented in less than a week's time.