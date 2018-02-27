Alpine A110 Gets Pure and Legende Versions for 2018 Geneva Motor Show

And by special version, Alpine does not mean only visual changes, even if it doesn’t go that far as to state that the two feature extensive engineering modifications.
Named A110 Pure and A110 Légende, the two new models will still use the same 1.8-liter mid-mounted engine (developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and refined by RenaultSport), paired with the same 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox.
The Pure version is, however, lighter that the regular A110, which has a curb weight, excluding options, of just 1,080 kilograms. Stripped down to the bare minimum, the Pure has been created, says Alpine, to “live its life on winding mountain roads.
”
As for the Legende, it will sport modifications such as the addition of 6-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery and gloss-finished carbon fiber interior trim. Three new exterior colors will also be added to the Alpine range as well.
Alpine says it will reveal full details on the special version models on the first press day of the 2018 Geneva Motors Show, on March 6.
At the beginning of February, news surfaced of Top Gear’s Alpine A110 catching fire
as it was driven by the show’s Chris Harris. According to show officials, the two hosts were testing a pre-production Alpine sports car the crew shooting the material saw flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle.
Now, nearly a month after the incident, the cause of the fire is still unknown, nor is the exact model being tested by Top Gear. What is know is that the Alpine burned entirely in no more than four minutes.