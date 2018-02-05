autoevolution
 

Top Gear's Alpine A110 Burns Down in Four Minutes, TV Hosts Manage to Escape

5 Feb 2018, 7:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Last week, Top Gear presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan had a very close encounter with death, as an Alpine A110 they were driving on a closed section of the Monte Carlo Rally’s SS17 stage caught fire and burned down in no more than four minutes.
54 photos
Alpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official Photos
According to Top Gear, the two hosts of one of the planet's most popular TV auto shows were testing a pre-production Alpine sports car, together with four rally cars when the crew shooting the material saw flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

Chris Harris pulled the car over, and the two men managed to get out just in time to see the vehicle burst into flames. From that moment until the Alpine burned entirely no more than four minutes passed, as fire crews watched helplessly.

“Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me. The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain, and Chris was driving it beautifully,” Eddie Jordan said in a statement.

“I first realized I needed to get out when I opened the door, and the flames went up my arm,” added Chris Harris. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”

Neither Top Gear nor the two stars of the show explained what type of Alpine they were driving but it's pretty obvious that we're talking about the latest model. The Alpine A110, a tribute to the Berlinette produced from 1961 to 1977, has just entered production at the Dieppe factory.

More details about the incident will most likely be revealed after the show comes back to BBC, at a date which has not yet been announced by the British broadcaster. The 2018 season will be the show's 25th series, and the third year without Jeremy Clarkson at the helm.
Top Gear Alpine fire jeremy clarkson Alpine A110
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
ALPINE models:
ALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeALPINE A106ALPINE A106 CoupeALPINE A110 BerlinetteALPINE A110 Berlinette CoupeALPINE A110ALPINE A110 CoupeAll ALPINE models  