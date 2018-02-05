Top Gear's Alpine A110 Burns Down in Four Minutes, TV Hosts Manage to Escape

Last week, Top Gear presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan had a very close encounter with death, as an Alpine A110 they were driving on a closed section of the Monte Carlo Rally’s SS17 stage caught fire and burned down in no more than four minutes.

54 photos



Chris Harris pulled the car over, and the two men managed to get out just in time to see the vehicle burst into flames. From that moment until the



“Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me. The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain, and Chris was driving it beautifully,” Eddie Jordan said in a statement.



“I first realized I needed to get out when I opened the door, and the flames went up my arm,” added Chris Harris. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”



Neither Top Gear nor the two stars of the show explained what type of Alpine they were driving but it's pretty obvious that we're talking about the latest model. The



More details about the incident will most likely be revealed after the show comes back to BBC, at a date which has not yet been announced by the British broadcaster. The 2018 season will be the show's 25th series, and the third year without Jeremy Clarkson at the helm. According to Top Gear, the two hosts of one of the planet's most popular TV auto shows were testing a pre-production Alpine sports car, together with four rally cars when the crew shooting the material saw flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle.Chris Harris pulled the car over, and the two men managed to get out just in time to see the vehicle burst into flames. From that moment until the Alpine burned entirely no more than four minutes passed, as fire crews watched helplessly.“Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me. The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain, and Chris was driving it beautifully,” Eddie Jordan said in a statement.“I first realized I needed to get out when I opened the door, and the flames went up my arm,” added Chris Harris. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”Neither Top Gear nor the two stars of the show explained what type of Alpine they were driving but it's pretty obvious that we're talking about the latest model. The Alpine A110 , a tribute to the Berlinette produced from 1961 to 1977, has just entered production at the Dieppe factory.More details about the incident will most likely be revealed after the show comes back to BBC, at a date which has not yet been announced by the British broadcaster. The 2018 season will be the show's 25th series, and the third year without Jeremy Clarkson at the helm.