Alpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official Photos

Blending modern technology with a design from the 1970s sounds like a tall order. But Renault pulled it off perfectly with the Alpine A110, a car we just love to look at.

54 photos



They are only going to make 1,955 of these versions, as a nod to the year when Alpine was founded. We've seen examples in white or black, but this blue has stuck with the car ever since the days of the concept.



The French manufacturer is asking €58,500 for the privilege of owning one, and we think that's very cheap. You see, the A110 might not have been made by Porsche engineers, but a base



After being dormant for over 20 years, the A110 came back with a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine shared with the HP and 320 Nm of torque (236 lb-ft). But because it's as light as a box of kittens, it will do the 0 to 100 km/ sprint in 4.5 seconds.



If that doesn't wet your appetite, then just have a look at the photo gallery. Special-looking, isn't it? At the front, it's got two sets of headlights. And the back is all "look at me; I have wide shoulders and a diffuser!"



But our favorite view is of the interior. The A110 has one-piece bucket seats covered in black leather and Alcantara. The center console is very supercar-like, but there are a few components we don't enjoy seeing, such as Renault's stalks and radio control buttons on the steering column. Just make sure never to look at those! As the French company is looking to put the first examples in owners' hands, it published a big photo gallery detailing the so-called A110 Premiere Edition. We just couldn't miss the opportunity!They are only going to make 1,955 of these versions, as a nod to the year when Alpine was founded. We've seen examples in white or black, but this blue has stuck with the car ever since the days of the concept.The French manufacturer is asking €58,500 for the privilege of owning one, and we think that's very cheap. You see, the A110 might not have been made by Porsche engineers, but a base 718 Cayman costs about €53,000, and you see them everywhere.After being dormant for over 20 years, the A110 came back with a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine shared with the Renault Megane RS , but offered in a slightly lower state of tune: 252and 320 Nm of torque (236 lb-ft). But because it's as light as a box of kittens, it will do the 0 to 100 km/ sprint in 4.5 seconds.If that doesn't wet your appetite, then just have a look at the photo gallery. Special-looking, isn't it? At the front, it's got two sets of headlights. And the back is all "look at me; I have wide shoulders and a diffuser!"But our favorite view is of the interior. The A110 has one-piece bucket seats covered in black leather and Alcantara. The center console is very supercar-like, but there are a few components we don't enjoy seeing, such as Renault's stalks and radio control buttons on the steering column. Just make sure never to look at those!