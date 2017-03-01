Production Alpine A110 Cabriolet Rendered as Innevitable 718 Boxster Rival

The Alpine sportscar is less than a week away from being revealed in Geneva. But we already know what it looks like in production form, and there's ample reason to believe that a convertible will be developed as well.

Whatever the case, there is a target time that's supposed to be matched by the production A110, and that 4,5 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h spring... obviously. For the record, that's 0.2 seconds faster than the 718 Boxster S with the optional Chrono Pack. Yeah, that 1.8-liter is looking less and less likely. The French car company famous for putting Renault engines at the back of its slek sportscars will be reborn. After a few years of selling just the A110 , they are going to introduce several other variants, including a possible RS performance model and the a convertible. The brand boss said last year that anis also on their agenda, but that's an entirely different story.Looking at how the A110 sheetmetal is formed, we suspect that it top-down configuration will be ore 911 Cabriolet than Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. But that just ties in with the "I'm not hardcore, more softcore" philosophy of the car.So I guess we shouldn't compare it to the Porsche 718 Boxster, right? Wrong. It will happen whether the French like it or not. Because with no expensive Japanese roadsters on the market anymore, the A110 will have to attract customers away from Porsche and to a lesser degree the Audi TT.We think X-Tomi Design is right on the money with this latest rendering, which is not surprising considering it's the second time he covered the subject of the Alpine convertible.Even though the reveal will happen on March 7th, we still have no clue about what will power sexy beast. Previous reports suggested that a bored out version of the Clio RS with a 1.8-liter displacement will be used to deliver 250 or 300 horsepower. But more recent rumors about the Megane RS stated it would not use a 1.8, instead opting to re-join the power wars with a 2.0-liter.Whatever the case, there is a target time that's supposed to be matched by the production A110, and that 4,5 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h spring... obviously. For the record, that's 0.2 seconds faster than the 718 Boxster S with the optional Chrono Pack. Yeah, that 1.8-liter is looking less and less likely.