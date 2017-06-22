autoevolution

Alpine A110 Spotted at Nurburgring Gas Station, Ready To Set a Lap Time?

Back in March, Renault finally revived the Alpine brand, hitting us with the bewildering A110 at the Geneva Motor Show. And while plenty of customers have already ordered their mid-engined compact sportscars, we haven't heard anything about a Nurburgring lap time so far.
Nevertheless, the photo above shows an example of the 2017 A110 enjoying a meal at a gas station in the proximity of the Green Hell. This comes after, earlier this week, we showed you a pair of A110 machines sharing a Nordschleife garage with the almost-ready Renault Megane RS - the image comes from the Nurburgring Bridge To Gantry Facebook page.

The uber-Megane is expected to pack a more potent version of the Alpine's 1.8-liter turbo-four, with the engine potentially jumping from 252 hp to around 300 ponies.

Given this, as well as the fact that the RS is expected to set a new Nurburgring front-wheel-drive lap record, we won't hold our breath for an A110 official cronograph number.

Perhaps the Renault sport engineers have brought the mid-engined delight to the track in order for some extra testing (you never know what versions and edition we might get).

Since we mentioned the hp difference between the two French speed devils, we also have to tell you that, regardless of the actual scale footprint of the Megane RS, the A110 packs a hefty weight advantage.

To be more precise, the rear-wheel-drive machine tips the scales at 1,080 kg, which is simply amazing for 2017 standards. The only detail that we have doubts about is the lack of a limited slip diff. However, as McLaren has demonstrated, a go-fast machine can devour corners even with an open diff, but we'll have to wait for the first drive in order to figure out what the French engineers have prepared.

Oh, and while you think about that number, here's a piece of footage that shows the €58,500 A110 Premiere Edition being driven on the streets of Paris.
