First Image of 2018 Renault Megane RS Leaked, Seems Legit

 
6 May 2017, 14:26 UTC ·
by
Renault will unveil the 2018 Megane RS later this year, but an image of the new model was leaked ahead of the unveiling.
The top image of this story was published on Twitter by a page that is specialized in spy shots, and there is no explanation regarding its origin.

It does not seem to be a part of an official set of photos, but rather an image captured when the vehicle was being moved between facilities.

If we compare the picture with the various spyshots of the Megane 4 RS that we have presented in previous articles, you can observe that this car has the characteristic trapezoidal exhaust ornament, which is integrated into the rear diffuser.

The back also features a different bumper, which has a set of matching ornaments that resemble vents, but they may be there for design purposes. It also comes with different rims when compared to the regular Megane and the Megane GT.

Another difference between the two versions of the Megane, namely the GT and RS, is the fact that the latter comes with a single exhaust, mounted on the center of the bumper, while the former has two. The performance version of the French compact is slightly wider than its siblings, and has a more aggressive bumper design.

The Parisian brand is expected to reveal the production version of the performance derivative of its compact hatchback in a few weeks from now. It marks a notable departure from its predecessors by ditching the three-door body for a five-door configuration.

The Clio RS had undergone a similar transformation when it switched from the third to the fourth generation. Unlike Clio’s performance derivative, the Megane is expected to continue offering a manual gearbox in the line-up. However, the EDC twin-clutch unit may be available as an option, or it could become the norm.

Another change for the French hot hatch is the introduction of four-wheel steering for the first time in a RenaultSport product. It will improve agility at the expense of a small increase in weight on the rear axle. The difference is expected to be marginal.

