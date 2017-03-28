autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Alpine Takes On The World Endurance Championship With A470 LMP2 Racecar

 
28 Mar 2017, 10:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Now that the A110 has been reborn for the 21st century, it’s high time for Alpine’s racing arm to show what the marque is made of in a competitive environment. In this regard, the 2017 motorsport season finds Alpine fielding the A470 in the hard-knock world of endurance racing. And would you just look at it!
Sure it would’ve been bonkers if the A110 would’ve taken up the challenge in the A470’s stead, but the latter is a marvelous machine in its own right. Wearing the iconic Bleu Alpine paintwork and boasting a white roof, the visual delight is taken up a notch by a selection of gloss black and carbon fiber. The A470 is also gifted with a subtle racing stripe designed to portray France’s flag. Appropriate, I’d say.

Built for the LMP2 class of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship, the all-new Alpine racecar has big shoes to fill. The preceding A460 won last year’s Le Mans Prototype 2 championship after the number 36 crew secured four wins and finished twice on the podium. It’s rather obvious, then, that Alpine is hungry for yet another title, but will the A470 deliver on that? It all depends on the team, frankly.

This year’s regulations saw the FIA homologate four chassis and a single engine supplier. Therefore, the A470 will employ a 600-ish hp V8 developed by Gibson Technology. The 4.2-liter naturally aspirated engine is matched to an X-Trac six-speed sequential transmission. Bearing in mind this thing tips the scales at just 930 kilograms (2,050 pounds), the Alpine A470 will be devilishly quick and fast.

"With a car like the Alpine A470, the LMP2 class is really entering a new era,” commented Nicolas Lapierre, the French team’s star driver. “The feeling behind the wheel was very good straight away. The attention that has been paid to every detail is impressive and it means that the handling is excellent. I can’t wait to get back out on the track."
Alpine A470 LMP2 Alpine Le Mans 2017 Alpine A110 racing motorsport
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51