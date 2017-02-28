Alpine Publishes First Images of New Production Car, This Is the Alpine A110

Alpine
, the French sports car brand owned by Renault-Nissan, has made a significant step in its return to the market.
Ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
, Alpine has published the first official images of the A110
. This is the first new car from Alpine in many years, and it comes with the same name as its grandfather, the “A110 Berlinette.”
The French brand has gone full retro with this, and even painted the first production-specification model in its signature shade of blue, but with a modern twist.
Continuing the retro-styling, we can observe the idea of two sets of lights in the front, along with the mid-engine configuration. Other key aspects of this model are its compact size, agility
, and light weight that made the “Berlinette” so appreciated in its time.
The 2017 Alpine A110 has a full aluminum platform, which was made from scratch, and its upper body is also made from the same material to ensure an optimal weight saving. The full specifications of this vehicle will be announced during its official presentation at the Geneva Motor Show, which will take place on March 7, 2017.
We already know that Alpine intends to fit a turbocharged engine in the A110, but its figures are still well-kept secrets. Some believe that the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine of the Renault Clio R.S.
will be transplanted into this model, but other reports claim that the unit will have a displacement of 1.8 liters. Regardless of the final configuration, it should offer more than 250 HP
, which will go to the rear wheels.
Alpine has previously confirmed a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. With those specs in mind, this should become a French alternative to the Porsche Cayman for those with an open heart that is ready to appreciate and even love a retro-styled car from a different brand.
Previous statements and reports noted
that the first Alpine models
would be available in 12 European countries at the time of launch, and the A110’s availability will be extended to right-hand-drive markets starting summer 2017.