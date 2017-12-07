Alpine A110 Getting the Superleggera Treatment With 300 HP and Weight Reduction

It's too early to judge if the Alpine A110 is a success. However, Renault is already looking to diversify the range with a "Sport Chassis" project that will add power and reduce the weight.

Anyway, with a weight of 1,050 kg and a 300 horsepower engine, the A110 Sport is supposed to get to 100 km/h in 4 seconds or less. It would also ride 15 to 20 percent stiffer and have tweaks to its EDC gearbox designed to make it more of a tracking tool. For a company that hasn't built a rear-engined car in decades, they did a great job with the new A110. Even though it only weighs about 1.1 tons, the coupe doesn't feel like it's made from cardboard and racecar parts like the Alfa 4C.But according to Auto Express, the crew who made it all happen also believe there's still about 110 lbs (50 kg) of weight that can be stripped off the car. Most likely, this would mean additional creature comforts will be removed from the A110's cabin.Renault is a master at making a car then stripping stuff off to make it into a track monster. Just look at the R26.R or the Megane RS 275 Trophy R. Something about that letter...The same report also claims that the 1.8-liter turbocharged engine would be re-tuned from the current 252 to around 300 horsepower. The track-spec car, the A110 Cup, is already rated at 270, while the new Megane RS's turbo'd 1.8 makes 300 HP and 400 Nm (that's 80 more than the Alpine).Of course, it sounds simple in theory - you just boost the pressure of the turbocharger. But the thin with sportscars is they have to deliver power in a certain way, which is why downsizing doesn't work past a certain point in the segment.Also, there's a variety of similar rumors that never materialized. For example, the Alfa Romeo 4C was supposed to have a power boost as well, but that never happened. But Renault has stubbornly stuck at it with the A110, even after Caterham split.Anyway, with a weight of 1,050 kg and a 300 horsepower engine, the A110 Sport is supposed to get to 100 km/h in 4 seconds or less. It would also ride 15 to 20 percent stiffer and have tweaks to its EDC gearbox designed to make it more of a tracking tool.