Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Pack Rumored for 2019 with Demon Goodies

Now that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has finally reached its owners and the Hellcat-animated Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is doing the same, the time has come to talk about what the Mopar people are preparing for the Challenger Hellcat. And a spicy rumor that showed up in July last year talks about Dodge preparing a Drag Pack for 2019.

4 photos



Given the fact that widebody of the SRT halo car has already spawned the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody and the fact that Fiat Chrysler's budget limitations have seen the company building brilliant parts bin-sourced special editions, these rumors seem plausible.



The most discussed possibility involves the introduction of a Hellcat Drag Pack, which would see the blown 6.2-liter motor jumping from 707 to 725 hp. Of course, the muscle upgrade would be a mere indication of the machine's spicier status, with the rest of the package being more important.



To be more precise, the newcomer could borrow the Demon's Air Grabber hood, liquid-to-air charge air cooler (the chiller system). Even top-tier features were mentioned - we're talking about Torque Resenve, which pre-loads the engine with boost and TransBrake, which sends the torque to the rear wheels as quickly as possible for those all-important explosive starts.



Of course, all the extra bits would be worth nothing without sticker tires. However, given all the limitations of the Demon's Nitto rubber, we're expecting a different choice.



Interestingly, Autoguide, the publication that runs the said forum, has now released a set of



With the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang constantly receiving updates (think: The rumors talk about the carmaker willing the make further use of the Demon goodies, with a hellcat.org forum thread mentioning that 75 percent of the Demon goodies will be offered as an option for lesser models in the lineup.Given the fact that widebody of the SRT halo car has already spawned the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody and the fact that Fiat Chrysler's budget limitations have seen the company building brilliant parts bin-sourced special editions, these rumors seem plausible.The most discussed possibility involves the introduction of a Hellcat Drag Pack, which would see the blown 6.2-liter motor jumping from 707 to 725 hp. Of course, the muscle upgrade would be a mere indication of the machine's spicier status, with the rest of the package being more important.To be more precise, the newcomer could borrow the Demon's Air Grabber hood, liquid-to-air charge air cooler (the chiller system). Even top-tier features were mentioned - we're talking about Torque Resenve, which pre-loads the engine with boost and TransBrake, which sends the torque to the rear wheels as quickly as possible for those all-important explosive starts.Of course, all the extra bits would be worth nothing without sticker tires. However, given all the limitations of the Demon's Nitto rubber, we're expecting a different choice.Interestingly, Autoguide, the publication that runs the said forum, has now released a set of spyshots showcasing the normal body Hellcat wearing the Air Grabber hood of the Demon.With the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang constantly receiving updates (think: ZL1 1LE or upcoming GT500 ), it would seem only normal for Dodge to expand the Challenger lineup and we'll return with fresh info as soon as we get our hands on it.