2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 Confirmed in Leak

If the details showcased here turn out to be true (that's right, you shouldn't forget the mandatory grain of salt), it means the newcomer will pack a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
At least this is what we get to see in what is supposed to be a document listing the recommended oil for the servicing centers.
Predator. This is the alleged codename of the new engine. The mill, which should be built starting from the similarly-sized Voodoo block of the GT350, could pack a flat-plane crank like the said street car or might come with a cross-plane crank like the Mustang GT4
racecar that currently competes in the 2017 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.
Given the horsepower war the Big Three are currently involved in, we should expect the new powerplant to deliver at least 650 hp, but this is a conservative figure.
Nevertheless, the blown 5.2-liter engine info comes to contradict the rumors about the naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter motor or the switch to a twin-turbo setup.
The leak, which surfaced via the Mustang6G forums
, also brings us a photo that seems to show the blower packing a monstrous Cobra badge. There's also a third piece of this puzzle, which delivers what should be the massive stopping hardware of the muscle beast (Brembo calipers and slotted rotors are on the menu).
Returning to the service paper mentioned above, which is titled "2020 MY North America Vehicle Program – Engine Oil Requirements", we'll mention that this also talks about the 5.2L GT350. Since the Voodoo bearer hasn't received any chassis or visual updates for the 2018MY mid-cycle revamp of the pony, we can't wait to see what Ford Performance has planned for the naturally aspirated machine.
The rumor mill talks about the GT350 receiving a dual-clutch tranny alongside its six-speed manual, which would differentiate the track special from the Mustang GT, which can now be ordered with a ten-speed auto - don't call this a slushbox though, since a Performance Package I-equipped car has proven
it can beat the retiring GT350 to 60 mph.