All-New 2019 Kia Ceed Wagon Joins Hatchback in Geneva

The Kia Ceed was never a forgettable car, but the all-new 2019 generation certainly stands out. Besides the hatchback, which was presented last month, the new Ceed SW was also introduced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

While the hatchback is likely to be transformed into the 2019



There are several things that suggest Kia intentionally watered down the design for the Ceed SW. For example, the rear end features no visible exhaust pipe, and the taillight signature is less pronounced. Who even shows a new car in boring silver?



The interior is the same, of course. There's nothing to shout about, just a slight revision of what Hyundai offers in the i30. However, the infotainment screen is not cluttered with surrounding buttons and has been better integrated into the dashboard.



The trunk of Ceed SW is surprisingly practical for a compact car, as it features underfloor storage and rails where any number of accessories can be mounted.



Behind those undeniably exciting headlights, Kia offers a choice of two gasoline and two diesel engines. The 1.0-liter turbo has been carried over and boosted to 120 HP , and a 1.4L turbo has been added to the range as well.



If diesel doesn't put you off, Kia offers two versions of a new 1.6-liter, producing 115 or 136 HP. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin-clutch auto.



