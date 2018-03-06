Hyundai Pulls The Plug On ICE In Geneva With The All-New Kona Electric

That figure applies to the 64-kWh battery
, with the standard model coming with 39.2 kWh of energy. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 7.6 seconds, which might appear slow at first glance. The thing is, the drivetrain of the Kona Electric is geared for efficiency, not out-and-out performance like the Tesla Roadster 2.
A 135-PS electric motor drives the front wheels (yes, it’s FWD
) of the subcompact-sized crossover utility vehicle, with torque rated at 395 Nm (291 pound-feet). Customers who opt for the 64-kWh lithium-ion battery are also treated to a more potent drive unit, packing 204 metric horsepower and the same amount of torque.
In addition to better on-paper specifications than the Ioniq Electric
, the Kona Electric has the makings of a commercial hit thanks to its body style and exterior design. Everybody is crazy about CUVs these days, and the trend is to go lower down the segments, with subcompacts in heavy demand at the present moment.
And the way it looks, gosh! The styling may polarize opinion, but that’s what Hyundai wants from the Kona Electric. You either love it or hate it, though the interior doesn’t live up to the aesthetic flair of the exterior. Hopping inside reveals buttons and switches from the internal combustion-engined Kona
, with minimal changes brought to the center console. The shift-by-wire module is one of them.
Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai
would like people to understand that going electric doesn’t mean going boring. The Kona Electric can be had with a contrasting color for the roof, coupled to seven exterior finishes. In addition to the red color showcased in Geneva, customers can opt for Acid Yellow, orange, blue, dark gray, gray, and white.