Brabus Offers Upgrades for New 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS

The all-new CLS-Class is beginning to arrive at dealerships all over Europe. However, one iconic Mercedes tuner already has some aftermarket upgrades for you to consider.

As for the interior, Brabus doubled down on custom carpets and illuminated door sills. Honestly, we can do without both and will happily wait for the full leather wrap. Red or blue? However, the custom aluminum pedals might be a good idea. They almost seem like a DIY project you could do on the weekend. We're talking about Brabus , of course. A couple of decades ago, a new Brabus model would only debut a couple of years after Affalterbach's 63came out. However, the company now has a variety of accessories available for the average consumer... who can afford something like a CLS-Class.Why is this not the CLS 53 ? Well, we've already established with a previous video share that the AMG model is heavier and more expensive. You can just get something like the 450 Edition 1 and get 100% of the CLS III experience.So, let's get into the nitty-gritty of what Brabus is offering. While the black-grey color theme is typical of the company, you don't get a body kit. That's right, those side skirts and front splitter are from Mercedes. Only the front and rear badges have been changed, replacing the star with a big B.The D40 logo lets us know that there's a diesel under the hood, but not which. Mercedes offers three of them, with outputs from 245 to 340. However, there's no mention of a D40 on the E-Class or S-Class facelift, which might share the inline-6 powertrains.The wheels are a big part of what the Germans are offering. There are five choices in 20 or 21 inches. Some of them are a bit over-the-top, like the blocky Maybach-like design. What next, drum brakes hiding under there? But the gunmetal finish works with every color, from red to white.As for the interior, Brabus doubled down on custom carpets and illuminated door sills. Honestly, we can do without both and will happily wait for the full leather wrap. Red or blue? However, the custom aluminum pedals might be a good idea. They almost seem like a DIY project you could do on the weekend.