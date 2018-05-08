autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied on the Street, Has Big Sunroof

8 May 2018, 18:05 UTC ·
by
Tourers aren't that popular right now, but the B-Class is one of Mercedes' best selling car in Europe, so they're giving it one last chance. However, this all-new generation is based on the outgoing model.
That's not an issue since all the technology will be the same as the A-Class. But the mounting points for the bodywork and probably all the major proportions are carried over.

This latest spy video by Walko shows yet another carry-over. The huge sunroof has a blacked out area between it and the windshield. We've added a photo of the old car to the photo gallery so that you can see the resemblance.

Like we've already said, the tech package is going to be shared with the 2019 A-hatch and A-sedan. That means the same high-tech infotainment system called MBUX will be fitted to the W247 B-Class. You can't see it here, but our previous spy images captured it in detail.

A tourer is not just a fancy way of saying "MPV." It's supposed to drive like a big car, ideal for long autobahn trips with your family. As such, the B-Class will have some amazing safety features, such as active lane assist and adaptive cruise control. The navigation will even show you exactly which exit to take at the roundabouts on the screen using a feed from the front camera.

Better "packaging" could give the tourer a little more trunk and legroom, but not much more. That's not a problem though, because when we tested it, it felt cavernous.

As for the engines, everything should be new. Mercedes has already presented a 1.5-liter diesel, a flagship 2-liter with 224 HP and a mid-range 1.3-liter turbo with 163 HP that should form the bulk of the range. However, we're still waiting to see the transverse version of the 2-liter diesel.

