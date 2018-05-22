McLaren 570S vs. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Drag Race Is Complicated

Earlier today, we discussed the massive difference between on-paper and real-world racing. Well, here we are, talking about such matters yet again, while focusing on a drag battle involving the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the McLaren 570S.

4 photos



As for the Macca wielder, the way in which his supercar can put the power down was an uber-sharp tool. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 570 hp Woking animal sits just below the Z06 in terms of the power-to-weight ratio (think: 2.7 vs 2.6 kg/hp).



Now, if we are to look at the best quarter-mile times delivered by the two supercars, we notice that the 'Vette can play the game in 11 seconds flat. As for the



Then again, if you check out the piece of footage showcasing the race, you'll notice that none of the two performed at maximum potential.



Of course, reaction times are important and this determines the visual winner of a drag strip confrontation. Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the numbers displayed at the end of the race don't take that aspect into consideration, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the machine is one of the move.



And since the video also shows the elapsed time and trap speed numbers of the McLaren 570S and Corvette Z06, you'll easily be able to tell the winner of the race.



As for the



The two got together at the drag strip, with each driver having something to bet on. In the case of the Chevy guy, the most important asset of his machine came from the maximum output of the LT4 motor, with this churning out 650 horses.As for the Macca wielder, the way in which his supercar can put the power down was an uber-sharp tool. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 570 hp Woking animal sits just below the Z06 in terms of the power-to-weight ratio (think: 2.7 vs 2.6 kg/hp).Now, if we are to look at the best quarter-mile times delivered by the two supercars, we notice that the 'Vette can play the game in 11 seconds flat. As for the 570S , this is the kind of machine that takes the 1,320 feet stunt into the 10.4s arena.Then again, if you check out the piece of footage showcasing the race, you'll notice that none of the two performed at maximum potential.Of course, reaction times are important and this determines the visual winner of a drag strip confrontation. Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the numbers displayed at the end of the race don't take that aspect into consideration, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the machine is one of the move.And since the video also shows the elapsed time and trap speed numbers of the McLaren 570S and Corvette Z06, you'll easily be able to tell the winner of the race.As for the fight we mentioned in the intro, this involved even meaner machines, namely the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.