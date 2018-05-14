autoevolution
 

725 HP BMW 3 Series Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador, Annihilation Follows

There are supercars out there that can simply be called lighting-fast. However, such a label doesn't fit the Lamborghini Aventador, since the Raging Bull has a special way of delivering its impressive velocity numbers.
Of course, it all has to do with the scream of its naturally aspirated V12, since the 6.5-liter unit will terrify any rival that dares to approach it.

Nevertheless, this special status also means that tuner cars will occasionally like to play the underdog card against the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and we can now bring you the freshest example of this.

We're talking about a drag race, one that involves a standard LP700-4 Aventador, if we might call it so, as well as an E30 BMW 3 Series.

This is one of those E30s that have been gifted with the sleeper status. So while the machine does pack a few visual mods, these don't even come close to describe its mechanical ferocity. And that's because the engine compartment of the Bimmer now holds a straight-six that works with a respectable turbocharger.

According to the YouTube description of the car, we're looking at a machine that punishes its rear wheels with no less than 725 horses (this is the output at the crank), which means the 80s icon is not just lighter than its Italian rival, but also more muscular.

Of course, the Lamborghini packs quite a few assets, such as the all-wheel-drive that allows it to deliver stunning launch control tricks. And since the two engaged in a standing start battle, the driver of the mid-engined animal was able to make full use of the said feature.

It's worth noting that the Lambo seems to pack a few mods too, but these aren't serious, since we're simply dealing with custom wheels and probably a lowering suspension.

And while the clip documenting the quarter-mile drag race doesn't include the numbers delivered by the machine, we can let it slip that there's a clear winner.

