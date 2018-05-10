autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S in the 1/4-Mile, Humiliation Occurs

Over the past few weeks or so, we've been assaulted with footage showing the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon doing its sprinting thing. Nevertheless, since we love to see muscle cars at work, we won't complain. In fact, we've brought along yet another Demon race, one that sees the Mopar machine battling the McLaren 720S.
This is a drag strip adventure, one that took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway. And the uber-Challenger we have here actually raced a pair of 720S McLarens.

The machines were in factory form and for the 720S this means an official output of 720 ponies, even though independent dyno testing has shown that the real-world muscle number of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 actually sits at over 750 ponies.

As for the Dodge, this had been gifted with the goodies included in the Demon Crate, namely the skinny front tires and the race gas ECU, while its tank had been filled with 100-octane juice.

When it came to the rear tires, though, the SRT monster left behind its factory Nitto rubber for a pair of slick tires that were aimed at helping it put the power down even quicker.

Apparently, the rear tire trick worked, with the Demon managing to grab the initial phase of the battle. As for the rest of the shenanigan, we'll mention that the racing action kicks off at the 4:00 point of the video.

Alas, the moments that followed saw the Demon failing to even come close to its official 9.65s quarter-mile time.

And this isn't the first time when the SRT halo car struggles to beat a supercar, as similar results have been achieved while racing a McLaren 570S or a Jaguar F-Type SVR, both of which are considerably slower than the 720S. In fact, we have yet to come across a stock Dodge Demon that can go below the 9.9s 1,320 foot barrier.

