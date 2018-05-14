Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Destroys BMW M4 CS in Sachsenring Track Battle

A track battle between a BMW M4 CS and a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is a proposition worthy of one's undivided attention. After all, we are talking of two focused sportscar representing different continents, but which can be thrown at each other with ease.

5 photos



Nevertheless, the M4 CS and the C7 GS were thrown at each other by Auto Bild, with the German mag using the



And while the video does deliver the lap time for each car, it does something that's even more important, showcasing the behavior of each machine.



The slab of America seems to be better sorted than the Clubsport incarnation of the



This Grand Sport mixes its 460 hp (466 PS) 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a torque converter automatic, while the 453 hp Bimmer (460 PS) comes with a dual-clutch tranny - keep in mind that while you can have the Chevy with a manual, the Bavarian coupe only comes in two-pedal trim.



It's worth noting that the golden bowtie machine comes with the Z07 Package, which makes a world of a difference, especially on the track. The list of goodies included in the pack involves carbon-ceramic stopper, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP rubber, a Stage 2 aero package.



As for the aural side of the battle, there's simply no way from the BMW to compete with the good old V8 voice of the 'Vette, as you'll easily notice in the clip.



This kind of track day fights sometimes depend on the which side of the pond the publication that holds them is based. However, this doesn't seem to be the case here.Nevertheless, the M4 CS and the C7 GS were thrown at each other by Auto Bild, with the German mag using the Sachsenring as a battlefield.And while the video does deliver the lap time for each car, it does something that's even more important, showcasing the behavior of each machine.The slab of America seems to be better sorted than the Clubsport incarnation of the M4 and you don't need to be a test engineer to notice this. And while we're not aware of the exact tire setup used for these particular vehicles, the conclusion still comes as a surprise.This Grand Sport mixes its 460 hp (466 PS) 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a torque converter automatic, while the 453 hp Bimmer (460 PS) comes with a dual-clutch tranny - keep in mind that while you can have the Chevy with a manual, the Bavarian coupe only comes in two-pedal trim.It's worth noting that the golden bowtie machine comes with the Z07 Package, which makes a world of a difference, especially on the track. The list of goodies included in the pack involves carbon-ceramic stopper, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP rubber, a Stage 2 aero package.As for the aural side of the battle, there's simply no way from the BMW to compete with the good old V8 voice of the 'Vette, as you'll easily notice in the clip.