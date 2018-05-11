2019 BMW M5 Competition Detailed In Official Video

As it’s often the case with new and exciting BMWs, the M5 Competition has been detailed on video by none other than the German automaker. If, however, you can’t stand expressions such as “the engine is a real monster” and “the M is unbeatable,” read on to find out what makes the Competition stand out in the super-sedan crowd.
First things first, the M5 badge on the trunk lid has the M and 5 written in black. Under the M5 badge, you’ll find another one that reads Competition over a black background. In keeping with the murdered-out theme of the Bavarian land missile, lots of exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black paint, including the Gurney flap at the top of the trunk lid, side mirrors, and kidney grills.
Those M5 Competition side stickers? Believe or not, it's a dealer-installed options. An available feature that’s undoubtedly more relevant to prospective customers is the M Driver’s Package, which unlocks the full potential of the car on the Autobahn and racetrack. The M carbon-ceramic brakes are optional as well.
Seven millimeters lower than the bone-stock M5, the Competition has stiffer springs and a different camber setting, all in the name of handling. The 20-inch wheels bring down the unsprung weight of the car. In regard to cornering, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system is tuned to deliver maximum grip and traction. Those who would rather get the tail out in the twisties can do by setting the drive mode selector to RWD.
Scheduled to go into production in July 2018, the M5 Competition will retail from $110,995 in the United States including the $995 destination charge. In other words, the pricing difference between M5 and M5 Competition comes down to $7,400.
With 625 PS (617 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque at its disposal, the M5 Competition is an idea more powerful than the Mercedes-AMG E63 S (610 PS or 603 horsepower). On the other hand, the Merc has the upper hand in terms of torque (850 Nm or 627 pound-feet), forward gears (nine instead of eight), and pricing ($105,395).
