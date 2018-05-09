autoevolution
 

2019 BMW M5 Competition Is $7,400 More Expensive Than Regular F90 M5

9 May 2018, 5:29 UTC ·
For the second model year of the F90 M5, the Competition raises the bar for performance to 625 PS (617 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The thing is, there’s more to the M5 Competition than what the output would lead you to believe.
14 photos
0.1 seconds quicker to 100 km/h (62 mph; 3.3 seconds) than the F90 M5, the Competition can lower itself by seven millimeters over the standard model thanks to a more aggressive setup of the suspension. The mountings for the anti-roll bar is also different, translating to 10-percent stiffer springs at the front and rear axles.

“The ultimate in braking and grip,” the M5 Competition comes with 20-inch forged wheels shod in 275/35 and 285/35 performance tires, as well as low-weight M compound brakes. Six-piston floating calipers with integrated, inner-vented brake discs up front and single-piston floating calipers with integrated parking brake at the rear, the braking system can be leveled up to the M carbon-ceramic brakes provided that you’re prepared to pony up a handful more dollar bills.

While on the subject of financial affairs, care to guess how much the M5 Competition costs in the United States? Scheduled to go into production in July 2018, the newcomer starts at $110,995 including $995 for the destination charge. That’s approximately nine grand less than the M6 Gran Coupe and a tiny dribble of money more than the non-Competition M5 ($103,595).

When equipped with the M Driver’s Package, top speed of the mid-size super sedan is rated at 304 km/h (189 mph). That sort of velocity is illegal in most of the world, which is why a de-restricted portion of the Autobahn or a runaway are the best places to max out the M5 Competition without getting in trouble with the police.

Last, but certainly not least, the Competition features high-gloss black finishers in the front and rear bumpers, door handles and side mirrors, as well as the M gills. The murdered-out treatment carries on with the high-gloss Shadow Line trim featured on the window surrounds and B-pillars. The easiest way to tell the Competition apart from the bone-stock M5, however, is the Competition lettering in the rear spoiler and M5 trunk lid badge.
2019 BMW M5 Competition specifications BMW M5 Competition design BMW M5 sedan BMW
press release
