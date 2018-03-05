autoevolution
2018 BMW M2 Gets The Edition Black Shadow Treatment

5 Mar 2018
More than 12,000. That’s how many examples of the M2 were sold in 2017, making the cheapest M car the best-selling of them all. The huge popularity of the M2 prompted the automaker to come up with the Edition Black Shadow, which will go on sale worldwide from April 2018. Pricing hasn’t been announced, though.
In all likelihood, the newcomer will be priced similarly to the bone-stock model, as in less than $60,000 over in the United States of America. For reference, the cheapest 2018 BMW M2 on sale today retails at $54,500 before destination. For the optional M double-clutch transmission with Drivelogic, prepare to pony up $2,900.

What’s the deal with the Edition Black Shadow, you ask? According to BMW, it “emphasizes the compact high-powered sports car’s performance characteristics with precisely harmonized design features.” But as the car in the photo gallery begs to differ, the essence of this special edition is the murdered-out look.

In addition to the Sapphire Black exterior paint, the 19-inch Y-spoke forged alloy wheels have a black matt finish to them. The decorative grille for the kidney grille, side mirror caps, trim bars for the side panels, and rear aerodynamic diffuser are gifted with the carbon look. The M double tailpipes, on the other hand, come with black-chrome finishers. The interior of the Edition Black Shadow, as you might’ve guessed, comes with the standard Black Dakota leather seats and blue stitching.

In the oily bits department, the F87 soldiers on with the N55B30 inline-six, which isn’t an M engine. Be that as it may, the twin-scroll turbocharged mill is rated at 370 PS (365 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from just 1,450 rpm, translating to a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph) with the limited removed.

Sprinting from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 4.5 seconds with the good ol’ six-speed manual. Customers who opt for the seven-speed dual-clutch can expect to hit the three-digit speed in 4.3 seconds.
