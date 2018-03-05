Spyshots: BMW M8 Coupe Prototype has Carbon Ceramic Brakes

We're honestly quite apprehensive about the M8 Coupe right now, as BMW is going to preview a Gran Coupe version of the performance flagship within the next couple of days. So some of the technical details surrounding the car are subject to change.

15 photos HP as the M5, others believe it will be closer to 650 HP. At this point, a V12 seems extremely unlikely, since the M8 that competed in this year's Daytona 24 Hours had a 4.4L. However, there's still the



We know that the normal 8 Series range will hit the road in November after leaving the assembly line. However, the M8 could take a little longer. That's why some of the features on this test prototype appear provisional.



For example, the wheels chosen don't match the lowered stance and flared fenders. Likewise, the pack of trims makes the quad exhaust system look undersized.



BMW is developing its M cars much faster than before to compete with AMG . M division president Frank van Meel says the M8 and 8 Series were started at the same time. But it should also mean that the two are further differentiated than in the case of the 6 Series.



Our spy photos show that the M8 has larger air intakes at the front, and they're not blocked off with plastic like in the case of most modern cars. In fact, you can see the radiator through the very loosely meshed front end.



Besides the M8 Coupe, BMW also has plans for a convertible model. And as we've mentioned already, an M8 Gran Coupe concept is about to be shown at the Geneva Motor Show. The big one is the power output. Everybody believes the M8 will use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, but while some put its output at the same 600as the M5, others believe it will be closer to 650 HP. At this point, a V12 seems extremely unlikely, since the M8 that competed in this year's Daytona 24 Hours had a 4.4L. However, there's still the M860i with xDrive.We know that the normal 8 Series range will hit the road in November after leaving the assembly line. However, the M8 could take a little longer. That's why some of the features on this test prototype appear provisional.For example, the wheels chosen don't match the lowered stance and flared fenders. Likewise, the pack of trims makes the quad exhaust system look undersized.BMW is developing its M cars much faster than before to compete with. M division president Frank van Meel says the M8 and 8 Series were started at the same time. But it should also mean that the two are further differentiated than in the case of the 6 Series.Our spy photos show that the M8 has larger air intakes at the front, and they're not blocked off with plastic like in the case of most modern cars. In fact, you can see the radiator through the very loosely meshed front end. Carbon ceramic brakes have also been fitted to the car, though that's hardly surprising.Besides the M8 Coupe, BMW also has plans for a convertible model. And as we've mentioned already, an M8 Gran Coupe concept is about to be shown at the Geneva Motor Show.