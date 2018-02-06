BMW X2 M35i Spied Winter Testing: the 300 HP SUV That Looks Like a Hatch

Are we sure that this is even an SUV? Because just like the GLA 45, the BMW X2 M35i looks just like a normal hatchback. These latest spyshots seem to show the hot version of the baby Sports Activity Coupe undergoing winter testing ahead of a debut later this year.

15 photos



Let's not forget that at launch, only one engine is available in some European markets, the "20d" 190 HP diesel. So it could just be other X2 models need further testing. No matter how hard we look, this doesn't look like a coupe either. The front end is a little busy four our tastes too, but at least it doesn't try to copy other BMW models. Not a lot of good things can be said here.The X2 M35i isn't really big news, not unless British journalists suddenly decide that it has a 3-liter turbo sending 370 HP to the rear. We've known for quite some time that BMW was developing a more powerful 2-liter turbo engine to use in its UKL-based vehicles . The output will go up from 231in something like an X1 xDrive28i or a JCW Countryman to 300 HP, with a mild torque increase too (we expect 400 Nm on overboost).When it comes out, the X2 M35i will be the closest thing to closest thing BMW has yet made to a Golf R hot hatch. "Yet," because the same engine is also going under the hood of an M135i hatchback. The thing is, while previous trademarks have already confirmed the existence of the hot X2, we're not sure that this is it. Sure, it's got the blue brakes and a bit of camouflage, but we expected lowered suspension and a body kit to match.This one is just the M Sport, and the exhaust system is standard. We honestly expected the M35i to have rectangular muffler tips, like we saw on the 2 Series Gran Coupe a few days ago and also on the X3 M40i.Let's not forget that at launch, only one engine is available in some European markets, the "20d" 190 HP diesel. So it could just be other X2 models need further testing.