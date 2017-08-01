Spyshots: 2019 BMW X4 M Matches S58 Engine With Quad Exhaust

The all-new G01 BMW X3 that was revealed about a month ago is only a stepping stone for what's about to come, as performance SUVs are coming out of the woodwork. Using the same platform, the Bavarians are going to give us the first-ever X3 M, followed by this sexy devil, the X4 M.

We're not completely won over by the new styling direction BMW SUVs are taking. But when you dress it up with the M body kit, it really doesn't matter. As you'd expect, the X4 M is lowered and widened. It has its own identity, thanks to the skirts and spoilers that flare the body outwards.



As you expect, with much larger kidney grilles, the vehicle doesn't have much use for the side air intakes, so they are partially blocked off. We're not sure how we feel about that!



The back is going to be the best view of this car. The X4 will have much longer taillights than the X3, stretching them towards the rearmost door handles. A quad exhaust system is only natural for something that wears the M badge and deserves it.



In place of the



In place of the S55 engine you see on the M3 and M4 , the X3 M and X4 M will use something called the S58. It's a new mill derived from B58 powertrain we find in everything from the M140i hot hatch to the 540i that just came out. Better thermal management and around 460 horsepower are both things it needs to compete with the GLC 63 twins. The bit we're most curious to see is the interior, as there's never been an M car of this type. Will it have the Competition Pack bucket seats? Where are they going to splash carbon fiber? A millionaire in Abu Dhabi is probably wondering these things right now.