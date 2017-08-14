Latest BMW M8 Nurburgring Spyshots Show Less Than Before

BMW spoiled us with official spyshots of the M8, which made a sort of public camouflage debut at the 2017 M Festival about two months ago.
What's surprising is that they took some stuff off for the latest batch of Nurburgring tests.
10 photos
The easiest example of that is the headlights. While the model shown in June seemed to have full-LED systems all-around and main laser beams, this one has provisional systems that look out of place on a $150,000 Bimmer. Also, the brakes are the standard ones, not carbon-ceramics ones, while the wheel design is a downgrade.
BMW M hasn't revealed any of the M8's specifications, but everything points towards a supercar fighter. The basis of the project is a CLAR modular platform borrowed from the 7 Series flagship sedan. On top of that, we have the sexy body that was previewed by the 8 Series concept at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.
Under the hood, but supposedly mounted much further to the firewall than on other BMWs, should be a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that's going to debut in the F90 M5
. The 600+ horsepower perhaps doesn't matter as much as the fact that it will have standard all-wheel drive that can send all the power to the back wheels. It's not going to be your dream drift machine, but it might keep up with your average Ferrari or Lamborghini.
The original 8 Series was supposed to have an M8 version as well. The time is right for an overpriced BMW, a rival to the S-Class Coupe
and Cabriolet. But despite the recent debut of the 6 Series GT
, rumors are still suggesting the 6er nameplate will eventually be taken up by a pure sports car that rivals the 911.
It's amusing that in a way, the original M8 is giving BMW one of its rivals. While the original M8 never entered production, its V12 engine eventually powered the McLaren F1. Now the British company is showing everybody how it's done.