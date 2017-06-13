autoevolution

2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Official Photos Leaked

 
13 Jun 2017
by
Do not adjust your Photoshop settings. This is indeed the all-new big Gran Turismo from BMW, the one that will soon be the only member of the 6 Series family.
Supposedly, this is less of a dorky bubble car and more of a rival for the Audi A7. However, just like previous spyshots, these official photos suggest the 6er GT is a direct descendent of the old 5 Series model.

Codenamed G32, this 5-door has the same front end design as the G30 sedan and G31 wagon. However, neither the grille nor the headlights are exact copies. They just look the same.

The front bumper looks like it belongs to the Luxury line, and it's even less sporty than the one on the 5 Series. Meanwhile, the side features one aggressive character line which extends from the rear quarter into the front fender. The hockey stick is barely noticeable.

Where designers did make some visible changes is at the back. The trunk lid is lower and splits much narrower taillights down the middle. The top of the deck is actually an active wing that pops up to create extra downforce. And of course, the luxury and convenience features from the latest Bavarian limos will trickle down to this model.

This debut model is very clearly identified as the 630d, meaning that it's powered by the single-turbo 3.0-liter diesel engine. However, there will also be a 640i GT available during the launch.

Scheduled to go on sale this September, the 6 Series GT will undoubtedly be presented in Frankfurt. The same powertrain options will be available here as in the 5er, including the 620d and 630i four-cylinder models and the M650i with a 4.4-liter V8. Sure, a true M6 GT won't be offered, but we figure 450 horsepower with xDrive is good enough. We might also see a 640e GT, capable of traveling for up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) on electricity alone. But we don't expect to see it this fall.
