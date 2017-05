Upcoming F90 BMW M5 Sheds More Camo During Nurburgring Testing

We already have a pretty good idea of what the all-new BMW M5 looks like thanks to leaked information from a dealer presentation last month. However, we were still pretty lucky to capture the track-focused sedan in its natural element, the Nurburgring, this week.

AWD

Building upon the successful design of the G30 5 Series sedan is easy for the M5. Designers just had to give it bigger wheels, flared fenders and a new fascia. That last bit is what we see more clearly in the latest set of spyshots. There's also a new shape for the kidney grille frames, which are much thicker than before.Thanks to its bulbous features and the oversized wheels, the M5 looks like a small car, even though it's nearly 5 meters long.Underneath the camouflage also lies a carbon fiber roof of the same design as on the M6 Coupe. And at the back, a small lip has been added to the trunk lid. There is also a discreet rear diffuser that's flanked by an expensive-looking exhaust system. A new style M mirror is also present on the M5, bigger than the one used by the M3 sedan.The powertrain should be all-new as well, starting with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned by the M division to produce 600 horsepower.and an 8-speed automatic gearbox are both going to be standard, allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Or at least that's what we've heard since some sources say it's tied at 3.5 seconds with the Alpina B5. Like the new Mercedes-AMG E63 , BMW M is trying to make the AWD go down easier with driving modes. There's the regular one, all-wheel-drive sport and a selectable rear-wheel-drive setup for when you really hate your tires.BMW will unveil the new F90 M5 towards the end of this year. Sales will start in 2018, so we still have a little bit of waiting to do.