autoevolution

Upcoming F90 BMW M5 Sheds More Camo During Nurburgring Testing

 
16 May 2017, 9:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We already have a pretty good idea of what the all-new BMW M5 looks like thanks to leaked information from a dealer presentation last month. However, we were still pretty lucky to capture the track-focused sedan in its natural element, the Nurburgring, this week.
Building upon the successful design of the G30 5 Series sedan is easy for the M5. Designers just had to give it bigger wheels, flared fenders and a new fascia. That last bit is what we see more clearly in the latest set of spyshots. There's also a new shape for the kidney grille frames, which are much thicker than before.

Thanks to its bulbous features and the oversized wheels, the M5 looks like a small car, even though it's nearly 5 meters long.

Underneath the camouflage also lies a carbon fiber roof of the same design as on the M6 Coupe. And at the back, a small lip has been added to the trunk lid. There is also a discreet rear diffuser that's flanked by an expensive-looking exhaust system. A new style M mirror is also present on the M5, bigger than the one used by the M3 sedan.

The powertrain should be all-new as well, starting with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned by the M division to produce 600 horsepower. AWD and an 8-speed automatic gearbox are both going to be standard, allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Or at least that's what we've heard since some sources say it's tied at 3.5 seconds with the Alpina B5.

Like the new Mercedes-AMG E63, BMW M is trying to make the AWD go down easier with driving modes. There's the regular one, all-wheel-drive sport and a selectable rear-wheel-drive setup for when you really hate your tires.

BMW will unveil the new F90 M5 towards the end of this year. Sales will start in 2018, so we still have a little bit of waiting to do.
2018 BMW M5 F90 BMW M5 nurburgring testing spyshots BMW BMW M5
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673