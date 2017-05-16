Upcoming F90 BMW M5 Sheds More Camo During Nurburgring Testing

We already have a pretty good idea of what the all-new BMW M5 looks like thanks to leaked information from a dealer presentation last month. However, we were still pretty lucky to capture the track-focused sedan in its natural element, the Nurburgring, this week.





Thanks to its bulbous features and the oversized wheels, the M5 looks like a small car, even though it's nearly 5 meters long.



Underneath the camouflage also lies a carbon fiber roof of the same design as on the M6 Coupe. And at the back, a small lip has been added to the trunk lid. There is also a discreet rear diffuser that's flanked by an expensive-looking exhaust system. A new style M mirror is also present on the M5, bigger than the one used by the M3 sedan.



The powertrain should be all-new as well, starting with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned by the M division to produce 600 horsepower. AWD and an 8-speed automatic gearbox are both going to be standard, allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Or at least that's what we've heard since some sources say it's tied at 3.5 seconds with the



Like the new



BMW will unveil the new F90 M5 towards the end of this year. Sales will start in 2018, so we still have a little bit of waiting to do. Building upon the successful design of the G30 5 Series sedan is easy for the M5. Designers just had to give it bigger wheels, flared fenders and a new fascia. That last bit is what we see more clearly in the latest set of spyshots. There's also a new shape for the kidney grille frames, which are much thicker than before.Thanks to its bulbous features and the oversized wheels, the M5 looks like a small car, even though it's nearly 5 meters long.Underneath the camouflage also lies a carbon fiber roof of the same design as on the M6 Coupe. And at the back, a small lip has been added to the trunk lid. There is also a discreet rear diffuser that's flanked by an expensive-looking exhaust system. A new style M mirror is also present on the M5, bigger than the one used by the M3 sedan.The powertrain should be all-new as well, starting with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned by the M division to produce 600 horsepower.and an 8-speed automatic gearbox are both going to be standard, allowing for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Or at least that's what we've heard since some sources say it's tied at 3.5 seconds with the Alpina B5. Like the new Mercedes-AMG E63 , BMW M is trying to make the AWD go down easier with driving modes. There's the regular one, all-wheel-drive sport and a selectable rear-wheel-drive setup for when you really hate your tires.BMW will unveil the new F90 M5 towards the end of this year. Sales will start in 2018, so we still have a little bit of waiting to do.