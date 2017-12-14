Spyshots: 2019 BMW X7 Looks Production-Ready With Blue Brakes

A couple of BMW X7 prototypes have been spotted around South Carolina, and they're not looking like test mules anymore. Instead, some of the camouflage is coming off these oversized SUVs to reveal production-intent features.

Of course, the platform and interior bits are going to be shared with the The vehicle is looking very similar to the iPerformance concept that was only recently revealed. The twin kidney grilles are about as tall as they are wide, creating a front-end design we haven't seen before, probably the least sportyever made by the company.The side profile is pretty flat. BMW's new design language is about minimal lines, as we've seen with the 8 Series and Z4 studies. Another parallel we can draw is that the X7's nose slants slightly inwards from the line of the hood.It's already been indirectly confirmed that the X7 will have an M Performance version. Probably the M50i. This would come with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 450or more. We could be looking at it right now, as the SUV has been spotted with blue brake calipers, big wheels and an exhaust setup that looks similar to the X3 M40i. Of course, BMW is willing to go much lower than that with the engine range: the X7 40e. This is a combination of around 20 miles of pure EV range and a 2-liter turbo for a combined 320 horsepower. We think that sounds a little underpowered for the size of the vehicle.If America really is the primary market for this Spartanburg creation, we have to take into consideration that most buyers want at least six cylinders, if not eight. Mercedes makes a lot of 3-liter engines, including one that makes 360 HP and sounds perfect for the job.Of course, the platform and interior bits are going to be shared with the all-new X5 model. You should be able to swirl your finger and make the music louder, much to the delight of you six passengers. We can almost see the "daddy is a magician" commercials happening!