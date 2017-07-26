autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Engines Leaked, M35i Has Exactly 300 HP

26 Jul 2017, 20:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The BMW X2 will apparently have a total of 12 powertrains, which is a lot. But then we are talking about a company with an infinite pool of TwinPower Turbo mills. Here's the latest leaked information to come out ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show debut.
15 photos
Spyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get ShownSpyshots: 2018 BMW X2 Interior And Front End Design Get Shown
The X2 is codenamed F39 and is based on the same UKL1 platform as the X1 and all the MINIs. In fact, we've often said that it's more of a spiritual successor to the MINI Paceman than an outright Sports Activity Coupe.

The 12 engines configurations will vary in output from 116 to 231 HP with a 300 HP cherry on top, according to Spanish magazine Motor. Let's examine the most exciting ones first.

While some reports suggested BMW's tweaked 2-liter turbo would make around 320-330 horsepower, it actually only produces 300 HP in the X2 M35i xDrive. That's important because the main rival for the X2 is going to be 310 HP Volkswagen Group cars like the Golf R or Ateca Cupra. The Bavarians are also working on an M135i with that 2-liter turbo.

The upside is that MINI might update half of its JCW models to from 231 to 300 HP. We've already seen the prototypes around the Nurburgring. It's not a bad number to have, but people will keep comparing it with what the A45 AMG possesses.

Two other 2-liter engines are going to deliver 231 HP, namely the xDrive 25i and the xDrive 25d, which is a twin-turbo diesel. Keeping things friendly and straightforward, all the 20i and 20d models will produce 192 HP, though torque will not be the same. You can have them both with and without xDrive, resulting in a total of four powertrains.

There same number of 18i and 18d models exist. The diesels will produce slightly more power - 150 HP from a 2.0-liter block. Meanwhile, the gasoline version of the X2 will have 140 HP, not the 136 HP of a MINI Cooper model. The least powerful car in the range will be the sDrive16d with 116 HP.

As you can see, about a quarter of the X2 versions will use 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engines.
BMW X2 F39 BMW X2 BMW X2 M35i
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan