2018 BMW X2 Engines Leaked, M35i Has Exactly 300 HP

The BMW X2 will apparently have a total of 12 powertrains, which is a lot. But then we are talking about a company with an infinite pool of TwinPower Turbo mills. Here's the latest leaked information to come out ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show debut.

The 12 engines configurations will vary in output from 116 to 231 HP with a 300 HP cherry on top, according to Spanish magazine



While some reports suggested BMW's tweaked 2-liter turbo would make around 320-330 horsepower, it actually only produces 300 HP in the X2 M35i xDrive. That's important because the main rival for the X2 is going to be 310 HP Volkswagen Group cars like the Golf R or



The upside is that MINI might update half of its JCW models to from 231 to 300 HP. We've already seen the prototypes around the Nurburgring. It's not a bad number to have, but people will keep comparing it with what the A45 AMG possesses.



Two other 2-liter engines are going to deliver 231 HP, namely the xDrive 25i and the xDrive 25d, which is a twin-turbo diesel. Keeping things friendly and straightforward, all the 20i and 20d models will produce 192 HP, though torque will not be the same. You can have them both with and without xDrive, resulting in a total of four powertrains.



There same number of 18i and



