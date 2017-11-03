autoevolution
 

BMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest Spyshots

3 Nov 2017, 19:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The BMW M8 is revealing some of its ins and outs, as the new flagship coupe was captured with its door open near the Nurburgring.
22 photos
BMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest SpyshotsBMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest Spyshots
Before anything, we have to point out that the cabin is nowhere near finished. The dashboard is supposed to be filled with screens where there's just a big hole right now. Also, the production model might not have a piece of tape holding the armrest together.

But the steering wheel is pretty much what we expected since BMW isn't going to reinvent something that's been well received on other models. And we can get a pretty good feel for the overall layout of the sports coupe which could become the most powerful thing ever made by the Bavarians.

The general styling hasn't changed that much since the M8 emerged from cover at the N24 ahead of the M Corso with 100 cars from M GmbH parading on the Nurburgring. Overall, it's not as exciting as the 8 Series preview concept, but that's because BMW is doing subtle lines that don't stand out from under the camouflage.

However, a few things have changed. For example, we can see white paint on the car through the open door, while the taillights are not dummy units anymore.

Even though this is possibly a 650 horsepower all-wheel-drive coupe, it doesn't say "I've made it big" like the Lamborghini. Instead, it projects an aura of confidence that some BMW vans will appreciate, just like the M4 GTS.

Everybody seems pretty convinced that the M8 is powered by the 4.4-liter V8 which makes about 600 HP in the new M5. But as we mentioned, this could be increased. Whatever output BMW M decides on, it's going to be matched to the 8-speed automatic and a new M xDrive system which is kind of the thing the M6 needed all along. The original 8 Series came with a V12, and BMW has one of those lurking under the hood of the M760Li. But are they going to make an 860i too?
BMW M8 Coupe 2020 BMW M8 spyshots BMW spyshots
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
BMW models:
BMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVAll BMW models  