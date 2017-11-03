BMW M8 Coupe Interior Partially Revealed in Latest Spyshots

The BMW M8 is revealing some of its ins and outs, as the new flagship coupe was captured with its door open near the Nurburgring.

But the steering wheel is pretty much what we expected since BMW isn't going to reinvent something that's been well received on other models. And we can get a pretty good feel for the overall layout of the sports coupe which could become the most powerful thing ever made by the Bavarians.



The general styling hasn't changed that much since the M8 emerged from cover at the N24 ahead of the M Corso with 100 cars from M GmbH parading on the Nurburgring. Overall, it's not as exciting as the 8 Series preview concept, but that's because BMW is doing subtle lines that don't stand out from under the camouflage.



However, a few things have changed. For example, we can see white paint on the car through the open door, while the taillights are not dummy units anymore.



Even though this is possibly a 650 horsepower all-wheel-drive coupe, it doesn't say "I've made it big" like the Lamborghini. Instead, it projects an aura of confidence that some BMW vans will appreciate, just like the M4 GTS.



600 HP in the new M5 . But as we mentioned, this could be increased. Whatever output BMW M decides on, it's going to be matched to the 8-speed automatic and a new M xDrive system which is kind of the thing the M6 needed all along. The original 8 Series came with a V12, and BMW has one of those lurking under the hood of the M760Li. But are they going to make an 860i too?