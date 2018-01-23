BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied Winter Testing Without a Grille

The paint hasn't even dried on all those cool M760Li models being delivered in Abu Dhabi
, yet BMW is hard at work developing the mid-life facelift version.
14 photos
That's right, the new benchmark in large Bavarian sedans is already being upgraded with everything from cosmetic changes to better engines.
Our spies stationed in Scandinavia sent us these photos of the 7 Series LCI undergoing cold weather testing. The prototype is fully camouflaged, and many of its features are provisional.
For example, the headlights are probably going to be redone entirely, because the ones we see here don't have the same outer shape. Could they be looking to introduce a thinner all-LED configuration?
BMW has recently changed the way it makes its kidney grilles, which are rounded on the X3
and pointy on the Z4 roadster or 8 Series concepts. That could explain why the 2020 7 Series facelift hasn't got a grille in these latest spy photos.
Of course, the facelift will also include new bumpers and minor interior tweaks. We know quite a lot about the engines too.
For example, the 740i and 750i will receive a power bump. Next year, the 745e plug-in hybrid model will replace the 740e. Sources say it will have around 390 horsepower from a combination of e-motor and 2-liter turbo. It will also higher-density batteries like the ones seen on the facelift of the i cars.
Why move to the 745e? Because BMW also wants a second-plug-in hybrid model that appeals to Chinese buyers. According to new regulations being introduced next year, every carmaker will have to sell at least 8% "new energy vehicles," including hybrids and EVs. Is it a coincidence that the 7 Series facelift is scheduled to come out in March 2019?
Audi is also giving BMW a headache with its Level 3 autonomy in the all-new A8. Naturally, the 7er will offer the same, as well as other high-tech features.