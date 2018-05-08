BMW X7 Prototype Reviews Talk of 3 Engines, 2.3-Ton Weight

BMW has been thinking about making a 7-seat SUV for many years. The company was so excited about its X7 that it decided to share it before it's ready.

That's right; we've got yet another one of those pre-production test drives for the people who want to know stuff before everybody else. Autogefuhl filmed 43 minutes of footage, but it's ok if you don't have that kind of time, as we've found a much shorter video from the same South Carolina event.We are greeted by the M50d version of the X7, which means that under the hood is a 400 horsepower 3-liter with quad turbochargers. Of course, BMW won't talk about the specifications, but we can at least admire the rectangular exhaust, 22-inch wheels, and M-specific body kit. And you can catch glimpses of the seats and dash.We're told that at launch, there will be two other engines, namely a six-cylinder gasoline motor and a V8 one. So it's the xDrive40i and M50i we're talking about. All will be fitted as standard with a new version of the ZF 8-speed automatic. As with other BMW models, you will pay extra to have the sportier version of the gearbox with paddles.Even though you might think it's anversion of the 7 Series, the X7 doesn't have the same lightweight materials used in the chassis. We're told that it tips the scales at 2.3 tons, but the air suspension and adaptive dampers do a good job of keeping everything in place.The air suspension can change the ride height by up to 80mm, and BMW is also debuting its first SUV with rear axle steering, a feature which the Audi Q7 also has as an option.Some of our readers are going to be displayed with a 43-minute video where you don't even get to see the body or the interior. However, those patient enough to wait it out will be rewarded with some off-roading shots. The X7 isn't going to be doing much of that in its lifetime, but it's comforting to know that it can handle a trail.