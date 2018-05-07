Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Convertible Is Real And It’s Awesome

Ever since BMW announced that the M division would do the M2, the German automaker knew that it had come up with a commercial hit. But even though the F87 is the best-selling M of them all, BMW refuses to offer it with a soft top.

This is where Lightweight Performance comes in the picture with the LW M2 Cabriolet. Based in Sinn, Fleisbach, the German tuner specialized in all things BMW came up with the idea after revealing the M4 GTS-engined LW M2 CSR.In total, Lightweight Performance spent “round about 75,000 euros” to get from donor vehicle to M2 Convertible, which isn’t a big budget when you consider that the M2 Coupe starts at €59,900 and the M240i Convertible is €54,300 in Germany.A one-off build nicknamed “Hillary” for reasons we can’t find an explanation for, the LW M2 Convertible features 21-inch rear wheels (305/25), Bilstein Clubsport suspension, genuine carbon fiber both inside and out, perforated Alcantara, carbon-tipped exhaust finishers, titanium muffler, and a 300-cell downpipe.The specifications are utmost impressive as well, besting the M2 Competition and M2 Coupe. According to Lightweight Performance, the N55 churns out 428 PS (422 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, translating to a top speed of 300 km/h (186 miles per hour). As you would expect from a soft-top, the car is gifted with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of the stick-shift box.There’s more to the car than just that, starting with the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The hood is carbon fiber, the, and differential software come from the M4 GTS , while the braking system features Endless pads and braided brake lines.Make no mistake about it, this is one of the most serious M2 tuning projects we’ve ever laid our eyes on. And because of the attention to detail that went into this soft-top sports car, we can’t help but wonder why BMW doesn’t add the M2 Convertible to the lineup.