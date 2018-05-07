New BMW M2 Competition Gets M Performance Parts

Nearly a month ago, BMW introduced the replacement for the M2 Coupe, the M2 Competition. To start selling later this year, the model can be fitted with a wide range of M Performance parts which were detailed on Monday by the carmaker.

The performances of the car – 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph) – can be increased, along with the overall look of the car, with the addition of BMW M-built parts.



The specially built M Performance suspension retrofit kit, for instance, will lower the coil-spring suspension by up to 20 mm (0.78 inches), while independently adjusting for the compression and rebound stages.



The light-weight forged wheels can grind to a halt thanks to the use of BMW M compound brake discs. Under extreme driving conditions, the 6-piston fixed calipers on the front axle and 4-piston fixed calipers on the rear axle generate more braking power.



The racing sound and proper evacuation of gasses are insured by the use of the M Performance exhaust system made of stainless steel. Several sounds can be generated by the system, ranging from sporty to racing.



Visually, the M2 Competition can be enhanced with the use of carbon fiber parts that also contribute to saving weight. These parts include the car’s engine hood, vehicle roof, and tailgate.



The performances of the car will be made available to the driver via the Drive Analyzer, which provides info on the driving characteristics of the car while used on the track.



