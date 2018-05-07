BMW M7 Trademark Application Sparks Rumors About New Flagship

On April 27, 2018, BMW AG applied for M7 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Identified by serial number 87894020, the trademark has been filed for “automobiles” under international class 012. What that means in return is speculation, with lots of people guesstimating that BMW could treat us to the M7.
First things first, how did this rumor get to see the light of day? Back in March, motoring publication Automobilwoche reported that the Euro-spec 7 Series models equipped with gasoline engines would stop production for a year or thereabouts. During this time, BMW would integrate an Otto particulate filter to address the issues posed by the new emissions regulations.
There’s even talk of BMW pulling the M760Li out of production altogether, a course of action that won’t bode well with future owners of the 7 Series. Speaking of which, the G11 (standard-wheelbase model) and G12 (long wheelbase) are up for a mid-cycle refresh, with production of the LCI scheduled to start in March 2019.
More and more automakers are abandoning the V12 architecture, including Mercedes’ AMG division. Given these circumstances, it’s not hard to imagine that BMW will pull the plug on the M760Li, leaving the 7 Series without a V12 option.
This is where the M7 would enter the stage, acting as the new flagship of the lineup. With the M5 and M8 relying on the S63 twin-turbo V8, it plausible for BMW to drop the 4.4-liter tower-of-power in the engine bay of the 7 Series. In the M5 Competition, the eight-cylinder blunderbuss is rated at 625 PS (616 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).
Tobias Moers, the head of Mercedes-AMG, confirmed that the automaker’s V12 would be phased out in the coming years, meaning that the S65 will cease to exist at some point in the future. Audi also prepares to bid farewell to engines with more than eight cylinders, which is the next best thing to a confirmation that the A8 W12 isn't long for this world.
With this in mind, switching over from the M760Li to the M7 doesn’t sound that questionable after all. On the other hand, only time will tell if BMW will use this intellectual property as the name of the range-topping 7er.
There’s even talk of BMW pulling the M760Li out of production altogether, a course of action that won’t bode well with future owners of the 7 Series. Speaking of which, the G11 (standard-wheelbase model) and G12 (long wheelbase) are up for a mid-cycle refresh, with production of the LCI scheduled to start in March 2019.
More and more automakers are abandoning the V12 architecture, including Mercedes’ AMG division. Given these circumstances, it’s not hard to imagine that BMW will pull the plug on the M760Li, leaving the 7 Series without a V12 option.
This is where the M7 would enter the stage, acting as the new flagship of the lineup. With the M5 and M8 relying on the S63 twin-turbo V8, it plausible for BMW to drop the 4.4-liter tower-of-power in the engine bay of the 7 Series. In the M5 Competition, the eight-cylinder blunderbuss is rated at 625 PS (616 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).
Tobias Moers, the head of Mercedes-AMG, confirmed that the automaker’s V12 would be phased out in the coming years, meaning that the S65 will cease to exist at some point in the future. Audi also prepares to bid farewell to engines with more than eight cylinders, which is the next best thing to a confirmation that the A8 W12 isn't long for this world.
With this in mind, switching over from the M760Li to the M7 doesn’t sound that questionable after all. On the other hand, only time will tell if BMW will use this intellectual property as the name of the range-topping 7er.