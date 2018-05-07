autoevolution
 

BMW M3 Nurburgring Pirouette Crash Is a Classic Case of Overcorrection

The past weekend has saw the Nurburgring claiming another BMW M car. This time around, an E46-generation M3 was the one that met the guardrail while blitzing the infamous German track.
The M3 can be seen oversteering right after it enters the frame and we're expecting the problem to have been generated by a mix of two factors: carrying too much speed into the corner and suddenly lifting one's foot off the gas.

Nevertheless, the initial slide wasn't the one that caused the accident. And that's because the driver made the classic overcorrection error while trying to bring the straight-six wielder back in line.

In fact, the countersteer exaggeration was so strong that the M3 Coupe swiftly started spinning across the track. Of course, all the tire smoke visible in the piece of footage documenting the accident makes us wonder about the vehicle's ABS.

The M3 completed a 360-degree spin before hitting the metallic protection element on the side of the track. Actually, the Bimmer hit two sections of the guardrail, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

However, given the hefty initial momentum of the car and the serious driving error, the damage could've been even worse - all the skidding managed to shave off quite a bit of speed.

Once the sportscar comes to a halt, we can notice the driver and the passenger stepping out of the vehicle, with the two probably heading for safety.

And while the M3's pirouette causes a bit of a dust storm, the vehicles following the BMW managed to steer clear of any incident.

P.S.: This wasn't the only accident that took place on the Nurburgring over the weekend, with a Renault Megane RS crashing while tackling the same corner that got the BMW M3.

