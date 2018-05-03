2019 BMW M5 Competition Leaked, Its More Driver-centric Than Ever

Scheduled to premiere next week, the 2019 BMW M5 Competition is already listed on the automaker’s German website. The nitty-gritty, however, comes courtesy of Australia-based Bimmerpost member “ljb,” who quotes 460 kW (625 PS; 616 hp).
Torque is reportedly quoted at the same 750 Nm, translating to 553 pound-feet, but available on a wider rpm range. Given this information, the M5 Competition is more powerful than the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ but down on torque by 100 Nm (73.7 pound-feet). In regard to performance, the M xDrive system and eight-speed transmission help the super sedan hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, onto a top speed of 305 km/h (190 mph) with the M Driver’s package.
Coming as standard with Y-Spoke 789M 21-inch wheels (pictured), the M5 Competition features specific tuning for the sports exhaust system, lowered and firmer suspension in Sport+ driving mode, black badging inside and out, black kidney and side grills, black touches on the lower portion of the rear bumper and trunk lid, M carbon engine cover, and Competition-branded illuminated door sills.
It should be mentioned that the titanium exhaust and carbon-ceramic brakes are optional extras. As for pricing, “ljb” heard through the grapevine the M5 Competition starts at 229,000 Australian dollars “before on roads.” What that means is, “the price is almost identical to the last Competition Package [F10 M5].”
Production is scheduled to start in July 2018, with deliveries beginning in September. Therefore, the M5 Competition will arrive at dealers for the 2019 model year. On that note, there’s no denying the BMW M8 – be it standard or Competition – will be offered with the more powerful version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
Scheduled to premiere on June 15 at the 86th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 8 Series is coming back to replace the 6 Series coupe, convertible, and gran coupe. Speaking of the 6 Series, the lineage soldiers on as a 5 Series with more passenger room, cargo capacity, and a liftback instead of a conventional trunk lid.
