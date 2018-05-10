BMW 3 Series Racecar Gets Destroyed in Nurburgring Pendulum Crash

In theory, racing on the Nurburgring is one of the best things that can happen to an aficionado. After all, the Green Hell is arguably the most challenging track in the world, while a racecar allows one to use the perfect setup. However, such dreams can easily turn into nightmares, as is the case with the BMW 3 Series stunt we're here to show you.

The piece of footage documenting the unfortunate happening first shows the 3 Series losing the back end, but with the driver managing to prevent the Bavarian toy from crashing.



Alas, in one of the laps that followed the said moment, the Bimmer's read end went all over the place while tackling the same corner.



Judging by what we can see in the video, the behavior of the machine seems to be extremely difficult to predict - perhaps the serious camber angle that seems to be visible in the video deserves a part of the blame.



Regardless, the Before you head over to the video

Note that the BMW crash we're talking about is part of a compilation that showcases accidents and highlights of the Green Hell action that took place in March and April this year.



Note that the BMW crash we're talking about is part of a compilation that showcases accidents and highlights of the Green Hell action that took place in March and April this year.

And while we've already featured most of these accidents, such as the one that ruined a 991-generation Carrera GTS, the rest of the footage is still worthy of your attention. Nevertheless, if you happen to be in a hurry, you can find the said Bimmer action at the 4:26 point of the clip.